Orchid 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.11 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $61.71 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,690.80 or 1.00061047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002401 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06299863 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,186,976.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

