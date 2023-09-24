Mina (MINA) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $374.27 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,077,374,333 coins and its circulating supply is 973,519,412 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,077,008,572.8400393 with 973,028,902.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.38341156 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,563,019.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.