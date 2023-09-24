Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

