Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,360,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

