Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.01. 499,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,263. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

