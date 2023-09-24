JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

