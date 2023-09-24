Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,380 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 1,600,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,422. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

