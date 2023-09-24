SNS Financial Group LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

