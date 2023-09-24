U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,259,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

