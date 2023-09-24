NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,292,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,567. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.