Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $188.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

