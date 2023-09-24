Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $319,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

