Martin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.44. 810,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,230. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

