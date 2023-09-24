1,291 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.01. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

