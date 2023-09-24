iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

