Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $6.77 on Friday, hitting $380.87. 2,412,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,696. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.