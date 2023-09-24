Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,878 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Verizon Communications
In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. 22,740,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192,562. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.