Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $502.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.53 and its 200 day moving average is $539.91. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

