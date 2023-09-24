Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,745. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.41. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

