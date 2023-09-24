Moller Financial Services Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Financial Services reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.93. The company has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

