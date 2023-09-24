Bremer Bank National Association Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 202,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 33,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

