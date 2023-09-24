Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

