SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 26,747 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $69.90. 14,715,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.