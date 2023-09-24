Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $206.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

