BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $660.10. 468,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,327. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

