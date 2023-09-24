Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Capitol Family Office Inc.’s Largest Position

Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 47.5% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.87. The company has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

