iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

