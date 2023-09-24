SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,230 shares of company stock worth $6,449,217 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

HSY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $206.69 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

