Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lowered by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,169,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,059,248. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4,807.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.