Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

