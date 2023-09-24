Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

