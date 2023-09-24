Castle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $44.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

