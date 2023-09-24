iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 135,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $249.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

