Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

