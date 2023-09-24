Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Cut by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.47. 324,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,073. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.