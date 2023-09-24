iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

