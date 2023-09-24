GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $413.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

