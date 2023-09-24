Toncoin Price Down 3.9% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.61 billion and $21.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00008379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,595.02 or 1.00027593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.29152289 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $22,717,808.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.