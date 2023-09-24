Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.16

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,595.02 or 1.00027593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.