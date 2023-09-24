Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $212.95. The stock had a trading volume of 225,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.06 and a 200 day moving average of $221.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

