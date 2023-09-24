Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.12.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. 11,152,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,605,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

