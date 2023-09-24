Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,986,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

