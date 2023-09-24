Bowman & Co S.C. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 189.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.66. 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,374. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

