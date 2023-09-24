Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.22. 1,885,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.03 and a 200 day moving average of $383.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

