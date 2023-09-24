GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 215 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $402.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.03 and its 200 day moving average is $383.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

