Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.33. 1,973,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,307. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.