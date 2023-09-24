Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

