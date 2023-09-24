GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1,402.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

