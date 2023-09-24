PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

