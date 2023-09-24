Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

